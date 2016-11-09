Election update at 1 a.m.

There has still been no winner announced for the 2016 general election for the presidency. According to news outlets, the votes are close in multiple states that can't be called yet.

In Congress, Republican Rob Portman retains his seat in the U.S. Senate, and incumbent Jim Jordan, a Republican, defeated Janet Garrett.

The Pusheta Township Fire Levy passed with 441 votes for, 63.82 percent, and 250 against, 36.18 percent.

Countywide, voter turnout was 73.73 percent, with a total of 23,352 ballots were cast among the 31,674 registered voters in Auglaize County.

For the general election results specific to Auglaize County, see the following link http://www2.auglaizecounty.org/files/Official%202016%20General%20Electio....