Election officials sworn in

The Auglaize County Board of Elections held a special meeting Thursday for the election of different positions within the board. According to Director of the Board Michelle Wilcox, the board’s bi-partisan agreement is truly remarkable.

Francia Engle was elected as both temporary and permanent chairman. Michelle Wilcox was elected as director. Peggy Matheny was elected as deputy director. All of the votes were unanimous, and since there were no conflicts, no ballots were needed.

