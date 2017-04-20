Election board prepares for May 2

The Auglaize County Board of Elections met for a special meeting on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. for public testing of election-day equipment in preparation for the election on May 2.

Before the public testing began, the board discussed several reminders on the agenda, including delivery of equipment on May 1 at 7 a.m., and poll worker and rover training on April 25 at 6:30 p.m., with a make-up class on April 29. Poll workers will be trained on what to say to people who show up to the election and learn they have nothing to vote on.

For more on the Board of Elections, see Thursday's edition of the WDN.