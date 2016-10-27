Early, absentee voting higher

Many county voters have already made up their mind and are casting their ballots early by voting absentee for the upcoming election.

With just under two weeks to go, the number of absentee ballots sent in is already above average, said Auglaize County Board of Elections Director Michelle Wilcox. As of Wednesday, 3,174 have been received from county voters and are ready to be counted. In comparison, 5,985 absentee ballots were counted for the 2012 general election.

There are some different options for receiving ballots early and voting absentee, whether you want to do it from home or at the county board of elections.

The board of elections is having extended hours every day up to the election. Through Friday, the office is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the two remaining weekends, hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the office is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 7.

See the Thursday, Oct. 27 edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News for the full story.