Dutch Mill cleanup begins

The Auglaize County Board of Health met for their regular meeting Thursday morning.

Auglaize County Director of Environmental Health Curt Anderson updated the board on Dutch Mill’s, located in Minster, follow-up inspections and documentation. Last month the board revoked Dutch Mill’s level three license and allowed them to apply for a level one license. Anderson said the inspectors have been there twice within the last month. Volunteers and employees have worked to clean and update the establishment. They have also written short-term and long-term plans, cleaning lists and job descriptions to continue meeting the requirements.

According to Anderson, the department heard close to 100 percent approval from citizens on the license revocation. Citizens asked two main questions: Why is it so difficult to take a license and why did it take so long?

In response, Anderson explained Ohio’s license revocation process to the board. License revocation or suspension is the last stop in an extensive process to gain compliance. The process includes multiple re-inspections, an environmental health director letter with an action plan with a timeline and an administrative hearing with the final step leading to Board of Health action.

