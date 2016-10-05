Driver in fatal crash pleads guilty
By:
Tom Wehrhahn
Wednesday, October 5, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
A hearing in Common Pleas Court on Monday resulted in Garret M. Hale, 18, of St. Marys, pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in a plea deal with prosecutors.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hale was driving the vehicle involved in the November crash that took the life of 16-year-old Noah Webster, of Buckland.
In addition to the aggravated vehicular homicide count, which is a felony of the second degree, Hale was also found guilty to OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
