Downtown shops take to the streets

Wapakoneta downtown shops will extend their hours on Friday to 8 p.m. for their monthly First Fridays, organized by the Wapak Antique and Specialty Shops or WASS.

Friday night’s theme is Sidewalk Sales. Businesses will extend their stores to the sidewalks with discounted items and great deals.

“I’m sure there’s going to be pieces inside the stores too that people aren’t going to want to carry out,” president of WASS Lisa Schott said. “They’ll be sales inside too.”

This is one of many themes throughout the last few months. In June, over 50 participants took a part in First Friday's Chalk the Walk. Kids drew sidewalk chalk art on the downtown sidewalks. In July, WASS celebrated the Dog Days of Summer by raising money and donating items to the Auglaize County Humane Society. August encouraged shoppers to discover their inner artist during Arts in August. Shops provided their customers with drawing materials to create a masterpiece and submit it for a contest . . .

