Downtown shops show off their style

Area boutiques gave Wapakoneta a taste of the fashion world at Marley’s Downtown in Wapakoneta on Monday night.

The Fashions of Wapakoneta Style Showcase served as a benefit for Children’s Hometown Holiday, which takes place early next month, with proceeds from ticket sales and and a whopping 16 raffles going toward next month’s event.

Seven Wapakoneta shops showed off Fall and Winter clothing lines, that spanned everything from sweat pants for long rides in the car, to dresses for a fancy night out on the town.

The shops themselves were also hoping to benefit from the event.

Judie Presar, from Our Designs in Casa Chic, who emceed the show, emphasized shopping local to the large crowd on hand.

“We do have fashion in Wapakoneta,” she said. “Shop local more. Every dollar stays right here.”

The seven stores represented, Auglaize...

