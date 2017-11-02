Downtown shops prepare for open house

Several downtown stores are hosting the annual Holiday Open House on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In all, 18 businesses this year are supporting the annual kick-off to the holiday season.

The Wapakoneta Daily News spoke with representatives of several stores to find their plans. Information on the remaining businesses will be provided in Friday’s newspaper.

Auglaize Antique Mall

Extended hours: Until 8 p.m Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday,

Annual sale: 15% off on everything over $20, but owner Jack Lambert said some of his 80 dealers will offer up to 60% off.

Casa Chic

Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Dad’s Toy Shop

Extended hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sale prices throughout the store on everything.

Macky’s Health Food

Extended hours: Until 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and Noon to

Special deal: There will be... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.