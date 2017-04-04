Downtown project moves forward

Wapakoneta Fourth Ward Councilman Chad Doll gave a brief report on the Lands and Buildings Committee, which met on March 30.

Doll reported on the committee’s continued work on a possible grant to be used for renovations in the downtown area. Their work led to the introduction of a new ordinance enacting design review regulations. The first reading hit a snag over the title, which mentioned the “downtown preservation district and adjoining downtown areas.” The phrase “adjoining downtown areas” will be removed and the ordinance will be revised to clarify that only the specifically designated area is affected.

