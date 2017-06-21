District agrees to monitor village trail
By:
Tom Wehrhahn
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Heritage Trails Park District agreed to serve as a third party independent monitor Tuesday for a trail being installed in Waynesfield.
The village is in line for a grant from Clean Ohio that requires the village to ensure the area will remain green space. To do that requires an annual inspection of the area and the park district fit...
For the rest of this story and more, pick up Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Category: