Discount Outlet opens

Kizzie Lotz and her daughter, Ashley Harbour, opened a store together in downtown Wapakoneta called Discount Outlet, located at 107 E. Auglaize Street. The grand opening will be March 15, though the first official day of the store was January 25.

The store has, according to Harbour, who runs the store, “a little bit of everything.” They sell personal hygiene products, office supplies, small kitchen appliances, baby items, shoes and boots, pillows and countless other items—and these items are constantly changing.

“We put out a little something new about every other day, so it’s always going to change,” said Harbour. “We have this stuff this month but next month it might be a completely different variety.”

