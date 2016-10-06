Debut outing helps graduating seniors

The Wapakoneta Community Scholarship Foundation raised $2,700 for 2017 graduating seniors during a golf outing on Sept. 17 at Wapakoneta Country Club.

WCSF is linked to the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation.

“We are one of the collections of people who offer scholarships,” Wapakoneta High School Guidance Counselor DeLynn Epperly said. “They're kind of the umbrella. They're the agency that manages all the money for different people who collect money to give out scholarships.”

All the money raised that day goes back to the kids. Mostly it was community members who came out to golf and aid the foundation.

“We had 11 teams, and our goal would be maybe 14 teams at the most, but for the first time that the event was held, it was wonderful,” Epperly said.

