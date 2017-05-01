Daddies and daughters dance away

The Wapakoneta Elementary School PTO hosted a daddy-daughter dance at the elementary school on Friday evening, for girls from preschool through fourth grade. Renae Eckert planned the dance with help from Kim Marlow.

Like the mother-son event in February, the daddy-daughter dance creates a fun, special time between fathers and their daughters.

For more on the dance, pick up a copy of Monday's edition of the WDN.