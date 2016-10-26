Cridersville students honored

Six Cridersville Elementary School students were recognized during a regular Wapakoneta City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

Second-grader Gavin Monroe was nominated by Ms. Ward, a county teacher housed at CES. Monroe has made incredible improvement, is kind to everybody and the first one to help, she said.

Second-grader Christopher Anderson was nominated by Ms. Davis.

“Any time I need help, he is the first one to volunteer,” Davis said. “He is always there to show positive behavior to the other kids.”

Third-grader Khloey Anderson was nominated by Mr. Dorsey. While Dorsey was absent, CES Principal Jason Wolke said he nominated her because she is often chosen to lead by example and is a perfect role model.

Third-grader Addison Hibbard was nominated by Ms. Wilcoxson. Wilcoxson was unable to attend the meeting, but nominated her because she is incredibly wonderful to have in class, listens well, always follows directions and her work is always completed perfectly, she had said.

