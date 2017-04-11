Cridersville announces annex, hires new officer

During Monday evening's village council meeting, the Cridersville Village Council approved the annexation of nearly 130 acres of land, hired a new part-time police officer and decided to remain a member of the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council.

The council approved resolution 2317, the annexation of nearly 130 acres of land previously owned by Craig Nicholson into the village of Cridersville. According to Mayor Rick Walls, the annexation has already been approved by Auglaize County and Duchouquet Township.

For the full story, see Tuesday's edition of the WDN.