Credit to match tax rate as levy goes to voters
By:
Tom Wehrhahn
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
An eleventh hour discussion over tax credits on the eve of voting for or against a one half percent income tax hike sparked some scrambling for answers at Monday’s council meeting.
A local resident sought clarification from council that the city’s tax credit for taxes paid to other municipalities would also increase to one and one half percent if the proposed five-year levy passes.
For the full story, see Tuesday's edition of the WDN.
Category: