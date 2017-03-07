Creating a digital footprint

Scott Grant, Assistant Professor of Business and Director of Undergraduate Recruitment at the University of Findlay and Founder and Chief Impact Officer of Triple Threat Leadership, spoke about social media and leaving a digital footprint at Wapakoneta City Schools on Monday.

Grant gave his presentation for the high school students in the morning, for the middle school students in the afternoon and for parents and community members in the evening in the Performing Arts Center at Wapakoneta High School. His message was titled "Posting with a Purpose."

Grant formerly spent five years teaching high school, and now he enjoys coming back to the high school and middle school environment to to do these sorts of presentations.

"College is great but it's a different feel," Grant said. "Kids are often super excited. For me, since I'm working with kids later in their careers, I feel like if I have this conversation early and they're able to think about it, maybe when they come to me it won't be such a sloppy mess."

