Cream rises to the top at dairy show

When it comes to the cream of the crop at the 4-H Junior Dairy Show, “supreme” is perhaps the only word that fits.

On Tuesday, after nearly four hours of continuous showing at the Piehl Family Arena, three 4-Hers advanced to the Supreme class, which draws from the best of the best of the many breeds and classes that competed throughout the day.

Among the three elite finalists, Carter Liette earned the coveted title of Supreme Champion. An incoming freshman at Memorial High School, Liette has shown Holsteins every year since his first appearance at the Auglaize County Fair.

Now that he’s earned the top award for his breed — Grand Champion Holstein — and the top award overall, Liette’s appetite for...

