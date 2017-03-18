Crash closes Interstate 75

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to avoid I-75 between mile marker 104/state Route 274 and mile marker 111/U.S. 33 for the next several hours beginning at 11:45 p.m. due to a traffic incident. Scanner traffic reported a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 105. The crash has closed I-75 North & South and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours.

Traffic will be rerouted to CR 25A from Botkins to Wapak.