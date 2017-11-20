Craft sale dampened by rain

It seems clear that Wapakoneta needs to get better weather on the weekends.

Two weeks ago, the threat of high winds and storms triggered the city’s tornado siren and cleared the streets during the downtown holiday open house.

On this past Saturday, although there was no threat of severe weather, heavy winds and a light rain kept many indoors and away from the St. Joseph Sewing Ladies Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale.

Still, there were no complaints.

“Friday was real good,” said volunteer Judy Moran, who sat alongside Sonia Opperman as they greeted guests coming in out of the rain Saturday.

The Bazaar, now in its 14th year, serves as a fundraiser for the group.

Shoppers had the chance to take home a variety of handcrafted items, including blankets, Christmas and yard decorations, and enjoy a bake sale.

Everything up for sale was homemade.

We had a slow start this morning and we blamed it on the rain,” said Charlene Smith, a member of the group that oversaw the first Christmas Bazaar 14 years ago. “But it’s picked up nicely, we had a very good day yesterday and we’re very thankful for the support we get, not just from the parish, but from the town and surrounding areas.”

Smith added that it was nice to see that tables getting cleared off.

“Tables are looking bear, and this is good — bare is good.”

The sale serves as a culmination...

