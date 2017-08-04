County veterans honored at fair

Veterans were honored Thursday at the Auglaize County fair as part of the Auglaize County Veterans Day Program. Veterans from all over the county came to take part in the program and listen to a guest speaker.

Speaking to the veterans was Darrell Guest, a clinical social worker specialist in Dayton. He has over 21 years of diverse experience, especially in clinical social work and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Guest spoke to the veterans about post traumatic stress syndrome and about services they can utilize in the veterans center to help them deal with mental health issues.

The program was emcee'd by Rob Wiss, the director/veterans service officer in the Veterans Service Commission. Dinner was provided by the Amvets Post 333 of Wapakoneta and the color guard by the Wapakoneta VFW post 8445. After Guest was done speaking the Wapakoneta High School Band played the songs of each armed service, as members of the crowd stood during their branch's song. Following the medley the crowd was asked to stand for a moment of silence for all members of the military that died while on duty and to those still fighting for our nation.

After the moment of silence, Gary Bragg provided the Benediction and the crowd remained standing during the playing of Amazing Grace, which was followed by a 21 gun salute.

Taps was played in honor of the fallen soldiers and upon completion of that moment the colors were retired and the group was dismissed.

For more stories and photos from the Auglaize County Fair, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.