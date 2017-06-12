County sets rules for concealed-carry

The Board of County Commissioners on Thursday set local rules for holders of concealed carry licenses, at least regarding county properties.

In accordance with Senate Bill 199, which was passed on March 21, holders of concealed carry licenses may not carry concealed handguns into government buildings without the permission of the governing body with authority over the building.

The commissioners decided to allow concealed carry licensees, including employees, to carry a handgun in all county buildings, except for the Auglaize County Courthouse, Auglaize County Municipal Court West, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office,

or the Auglaize County Job and Family Services Building. Also prohibited are any other county buildings posted with signs prohibiting a deadly weapon in accordance the Ohio Law...

