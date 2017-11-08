County grants annex to city

It was a simple item gleaned from the pages of resolutions the county commissioners regularly sends out to the media:

• Approved and granted the annexation of 142.525 acres, more or less, to the City of Wapakoneta from Pusheta Township as petitioned by VITA Holdings, LLC, John P. Knueve and City of Wapakoneta filed by Gregory Myers, agent.

The city has not accepted the annexation, which requires an ordinance approved by council.

On the heels of the relatively mere 19 acres the city recently annexed, this property is almost eight times the size.

One hint as to the reason for the annexation is its location.

The land is in the JRS — the Jobs Ready Site — and the annexation deal was with Pusheta Township. Specifically, the land is south of Short Road, but a section of the property provides access to Short Road.

In documents provided by the Board of County Commissioners, the annexation agreement...