Council updated on village issues

Police vests and a broken sewer pump were two of the main topics discussed at the village council meeting on Tuesday. In a report given by Village Administrator Randy Purdy,

Purdy said the broken pump had been replaced and the new skimmers will arrive in about six weeks and he will schedule an installation date when the items get closer to delivery. The fire department requested to replace the washers and cascades and will supply quotes for the replacements soon. Purdy informed the board that Chief Glass has filled out paperwork for a 50 percent matching grant for new vests. With the grant the police department will get three new vests this year and three next year. According to council, the vests expires after five years and need to be replaced by 2019.

Purdy also discussed the scheduling of joint projects between the village and the school board and...

