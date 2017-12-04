Council sees light agenda

The Wapakoneta City Council saw a busy week with special meetings on Nov. 20 and 27 to pave the way for Pratt Industries to construct a paper recycling and manufacturing plant at the city’s Job Ready Site.

Tonight, council is scheduled to approve the minutes of those meetings, as well as the previous regular council meeting.

Council will hear a report from the Lands and Buildings Committee which will recommend that the matter of selling land on Easttown Road should be discussed by the full council.

Council is also expected to get updated on standing and/or special committees, some of which have been inactive or have members whose terms have expired or otherwise need members.

Council is expected to...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.