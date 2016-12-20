Council seeks public help on tax

The Wapakoneta City Council continued discussion on placing an additional one half of one percent to the current income tax rate.

The issue was discussed at length at a Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 12. The public was invited to offer comments on the increase, however, only a handful of people showed up.

The consensus at that time was to focus on paving streets. A straw poll conducted at the meeting indicated most councilors wanted to include infrastructure items — sewer, water, electric — along with paving.

The ordinance that was created reflected the straw poll, but faced criticism Monday night.

The public is invited to attend the Dec. 28 meeting and share their views on the proposed levy and the other items before council.

