Council OKs raise for city workers
By:
TOM WEHRHAHN
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Wapakoneta City Council followed an executive session Monday with approval of a contract with the union representing a majority of city workers.
The contract covers essentially everyone except those working for the police department, the fire department and supervisors,” said Safety-Service Director Chad Scott. The contract calls for a two-percent raise across...
