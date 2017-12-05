Council OKs police contract

The Wapakoneta City Council approved a three year contract for police patrolmen and lieutenants Monday evening. The contract provides for a 2.25 percent raise and a hike in eyeglass replacement, but leaves the comp time policy as it is.

Following a straightforward meeting, council went into executive session to discuss personnel issues when they returned, they approved the contract.

“Council had originally offered 2 percent raise,” Mayor Tom Stinebaugh said after the meeting. “Officers wanted 3 percent, so it went to fact-finding, who suggested the 2.25 percent.”

The city also agreed to pay up to $300 for eyeglasses damaged while on duty. The previous level was $50.

The contract is retroactive back to Nov. 1.

Council heard a report from the Lands and Buildings Committee which will recommend that the matter of selling land on Easttown Road should be discussed by the full council. That discussion led to a suggestion that the Health and Safety Committee may want to take up the subject to see if there might be a future need for the land. Health and Safety Committee Chair Dan Lee said his committee had reviewed the issue and saw no need for it. Council took no further action regarding the property.

The Lands and Buildings Committee also recommended that legislation be prepared...

