Council OKs loan for paper mill site

A string of meetings Monday evening laid the groundwork for the City of Wapakoneta to acquire land, zone it and have it ready for Pratt Industries to build a paper recycling and manufacturing plant.

The land is approximately 142 acres in Pusheta Township located south of Short Road and includes the rail spur that was constructed as part of the Jobs Ready Site development. Since the spur crosses 25A and ends in a field, it has become known as “the spur to nowhere.”

The first committee to meet was the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

This was a regular meeting for the board, who heard two issues unrelated to the paper plant project.

The city’s planning commission met next for perhaps the shortest meeting of any civic body. In under two minutes, the board sought comments on whether the commission should seek a public hearing on the proposed annexation and the proposed mill. Hearing no comments, commissioners decided not to have a hearing. The commission also decided...

