Council mulls new rules for utility bills

A new utility ordinance in Waynesfield was the main topic discussed at the Waynesfield Village Council's Monday meeting.

Members discussed changes to the current utility ordinance, including the addition of a 10 percent late fee after payment is delinquent 10 days. Additionally, the account will be subjected to a shut off if the bill is delinquent after 15 days. Residents can work with village officials to arrange payment but the ordinance requires utilities will be shut off if there has been no payment after 30 days.

Property owners will be required to keep utilities in their name — regardless of who is paying the bill — going forward. An exemption will be allowed for members of the military who are deployed.

