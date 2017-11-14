Council, mayor salute players

A change of venue was required Monday for the November meeting of the village council due to the number of special guests.

The council and Mayor Rick Walls honored the Cridersville Rams at the regular monthly council meeting Monday evening, which was held in the meeting room at the firehouse.The Rams beat the Bluffon Bucs, 7-6, on Nov. 4 to win the Junior Buckeye League Scarlet Conference JV Superbowl. The team had a perfect record of 9-0 this season. Walls read a proclamation in honor of the event.

Councilor Joe Bailey, chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee reported receipt of a grant for Legacy Park. The grant represents half the cost of rebuilding the basketball court at the park. The work includes new asphalt, footer and poles.

Council held second reading on the village’s pay ordinance and...

