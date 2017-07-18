Council hears flood concerns

Flooding was the main topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting of Wapakoneta City Council.

Three residents who live in the area of state Route 501, Woodlawn Drive and Springfireld Ave. approached council regarding flooding of their yards and, in one case, a basement.

Bill Townsend, who lives on Woodland Drive, said there is not enough drainage and that the water is supposed to go north. He has installed a fence to keep debris out of his yard, but it doesn’t stop the water. He believes an insufficient tile is responsible.

Jim Bartlette reported water in his basement that goes down whenever the pump at the nearby lift station is reset.

Mayor Stinebaugh argued that the lift station should have nothing to do with storm water getting into his basement.

Bartlette mentioned that it is storm water and he has noted the situation on several occasions.

Stinebaugh said he would check into the situation.

Emily Hunter, of Columbus, field director for Marsy’s Law, addressed council with an overview of the law, which would amend the state constitution to grant rights to crime victims. The measure will be on the November ballot...

