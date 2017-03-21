Council discusses downtown revitalization

The Lands and Buildings Committee reported on its March 6 meeting, its public meeting on March 9 and a follow-up committee meeting held March 15. The committee has been working on a possible grant to be used for renovations in the downtown area.

As a result of those meetings, the boundaries of the downtown area that would be impacted by the grant has been shrunk and includes 10 properties whose owners are likely to participate in the program.

At Monday’s meeting, Rachel Barber, chair of the lands, buildings and building codes committee recommended to council on Monday that it create a resolution to “Require the administration to proceed with all deliberate speed with the execution of the next steps to apply for and obtain the CDBG grant for downtown revitalization based on the high local interest in the local business owners within the proposed boundaries.

Those next steps include contacting Poggemeyer Design Group to begin the application process.

Eventually an ordinance will be needed to set up the design review board and provide guidelines for use of the grant.

