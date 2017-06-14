Council, board discuss projects

The Botkins Village Council and Board of Education met in a joint session Tuesday to discuss possible combined projects. This meeting is a yearly occurrence, which both entities agree should happen more often. Many topics were discussed with the storage building adjacent to Botkins Memorial Pool being most prevalent.

The building is owned by the school board, but is in a state of disrepair. The school board does utilize the building as a storage space but is looking to find another area to build a new pole barn or shed to store the items in the building. The village council inquired about the property because they would like to take it over, remove the building and potentially turn the space into parking for the pool. Both the board an council agree that the removal of the building is necessary due to its age, disrepair, safety and liability issues it raises. They also agree that...

