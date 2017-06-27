Council approves Dollar General site

The village council approved the doing for the Dollar General site on Wapakoneta Street. met in regular session Monday. The rezoning was the final step Dollar General needed to go ahead with the purchase of the land and begin construction of a new store.

The vote Monday night was nearly unanimous with all council members voting yes except councilman Dick Harding who had to abstain from voting due to Ohio ethics law. According to Hardin, he was informed that because he owns property adjacent to the site in question, he could not vote because he could stand to profit from the decision.

The council also heard and approved the third reading of the new ordinance regarding the regulation of junk and abandoned motor vehicles within the municipality. The new ordinance allows the village the ability to send a three person team of council members to discuss the removal of junk and abandoned vehicles with the property owner prior to involving the court system. Hardin voted no on this because he does not feel that they have effectively enforced the ordinance that was already in place.

The board heard and approved acceptance of a $437,250 matching grant to purchase property...

