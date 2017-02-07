Council acts on mandate

The Wapakoneta City Council voted to create a Building Department at Monday’s regular meeting, but don’t look for any “want ads” for jobs. The state-mandated “department” is just on paper.

The building department is required for each municipality in the county that signed on to having Miami County conduct commercial building inspections for Auglaize County. The city’s department is a sub-department of the County Building Department, which is, you guessed, also on paper only.

All municipalities within the county signed on to the deal with Miami County. No timeline was given as to when Miami County would begin their inspection service.

For the full story, see Tuesday's edition of the WDN.