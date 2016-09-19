Cook-off helps those in need

The Waynesfield American Legion and Fan's Pizza held the annual Turkey Cook-off event and day of fun Saturday, with proceeds going toward the Waynesfield Angel Tree Christmas Fund Benefit.

The event has been held for the past 16 years, and was started up by Frank and Nellie Treglia. Both had owned Fan's Pizza, but Nellie still does. The event got too big for that location and was moved to the American Legion.

“I've been coming over here for years, mainly because it's fun and also because they do such great work,” County American Legion Commander Mike Homan said.

He pointed out that last year $6,000 was raised for the Angel Tree Christmas Fund, which helps families purchase food and presents during Christmas and other holidays as well.

The cook-off portion of the day began at around 11 a.m. The food was judged at noon and eaten at 1 p.m. Winning the cook-off was Doug Miller, of Waynesfield. Second place went to Susie Spillis, of Waynesfield and third place went to Lena Ramey, of New Hampshire and Tammy McCoy, of Waynesfield.

