Community Thanksgiving meal an annual tradition

A traditional Thanksgiving meal, with all the trimmings will be prepared by volunteers on the holiday, Nov. 23, and served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., said Dan Harpster, chairman of the event.

This is the 13th year for the community dinner, held at St. Joseph Parish Life Center on Pearl Street. The homemade meal features turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and green beans and pie for dessert. All are welcome to attend, Harpster said, and while free-will donations are accepted, the meal is free to all who attend.

Members of area community churches, including St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, First English Lutheran Church, Salem United Methodist Church, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trinity Luther in Moulton and Buckland United Church of Christ, help provide some of the staples for the meal, as well as manpower, Harpster said, and donations from area businesses and industries are also a vital part of being able to provide a complete meal.

The community Thanksgiving meal generally serves...

