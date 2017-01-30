Community shoots it out for coach

On Saturday Jan.29 the Botkins boys basketball team held a "shoot the lights out" benefit to raise money for assistant coach Brad Schmerge, as he was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Toward the end of October Schmerge thought he had hurt himself while at work as a driver for Pepsi. He went to see a doctor and was given a week off from work. There was no cause for the pain, as far as the doctors could tell, and they sent him in for ... For more on this story grab a copy of Monday's WDN.