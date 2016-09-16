Community lines up for ham and beans

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society held its 27th annual “Old-Fashioned Ham and Bean Supper” on Thursday next to the Daniel Bowsher Log Home on East Main Street, directly across the street from Community Markets.

The event has been put on since 1989 by the historical society to help with operating costs.

The meal included ham and beans, an old-fashioned casing link wiener sandwich, cornbread, a piece of cake or pie and a beverage, all for $7.50. Items could also be ordered a la carte, and those attending can eat under a tent by the log home or take carryout food with them.

The ham and beans are prepared by volunteers, brought to the park and heated in a large kettle over an open fire.

During the event, all were welcome to take self-guided tours of the Bowsher Log Home, which was built in 1836.