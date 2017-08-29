Community health survey results released at forum

A public forum to share the findings of the 2017 Auglaize County Community Health Assessment was held yesterday morning at the Auglaize County Administration Building.

Emily Golias, MPH, CHES, with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio, shared the finalized report with about 10 public members and county partners.

"The community release, in my opinion, is the most important part of the community health improvement process," Golias said in a previous interview. "Without local, valid and reliable data, the community cannot be informed to make objective decisions regarding community health status."

The presentation covered research methods, adult data results and youth data results, all a part of the final Community Health Assessment. The survey distributed . . .

