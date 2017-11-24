Community gathers for Thanksgiving

Wapakoneta residents packed the St. Joseph's Parish Life Center to celebrate the holiday on Thursday afternoon for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The dinner, which is put on every year with the support of area churches and businesses, featured a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the spoils of Grandma's house.

Rachel Barber, who works on the committee that organizes the dinner, talked about how it all came together.

"It's a group effort," she said. "When you divide up the labor it makes it a little more manageable for everybody."

But even with all of the help, it's no simple task.

"It takes a big team. We have dozens and dozens of volunteers today, washing dishes, serving, busing tables, pouring drinks, all that sort of stuff," Barber added. "This is the fourteenth..."

