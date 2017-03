Community Calendar

Tuesday march 21:

Auglaize County Library Wapakoneta-

10:30 a.m. - Story Time

3 p.m. - High School Book Club

5:30 p.m. - Knit and Crochet Circle

5:30 p.m. - Mommy & Me Music Program

Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce-

5 p.m.- Heritage trails parks meeting

Wapakoneta Elemantary Cafeteria:

7 p.m.- Wapakoneta Board of educaton meeting

Wednesday March 22:

Auglaize County Library Wapakoneta-

10:30 a.m. - Story Time

3 p.m. - High School Book Club

5:30 p.m. - Knit and Crochet Circle

5:30 p.m. - Mommy & Me Music Program

Thursday March 23:

Waynsfield Municipal building-

6:30 p.m.- Zoning Board meeting for more info see the

Waynesfield Police Department Faacebook

page or visit the Village webpage at

www.waynesfieldohio.com.