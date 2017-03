Daily Events

Tuesday, March 14:

Auglaize County Library Wapakoneta-

10:30 a.m. - Story Time

5:30 a.m. - Advanced Cupcake Decorating

6:00 a.m. - Adult Coloring Club

Botkins Village Administration Building-

7 p.m.- Botkins Village council meeting

Wednesday, March 15:

Auglaize County Library Wapakoneta-

1 p.m.-Crafternoon for Adults: Spring Spool Decoration

3:15 p.m.- Pixel Art

Weekly Events

• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the First English Lutheran Church 107 W. Mechanic St., Wapakoneta.

• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at the First English Lutheran Church 107 W. Mechanic St., Wapakoneta.

To submit an event for the community calendar e-mail reporter2@wapakwdn.com or mail a typed copy to Community Calendar, Wapakoneta Daily News, P.O. Box 389, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

For the full weekly calendar see the the Wapakoneta Daily News