Commissioners recognize local dispatchers

In recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from April 9 to 15, the Auglaize County Commissioners took the opportunity to thank the dispatchers at the Auglaize County Sheriff's Department Tuesday afternoon.

President of the Board of Commissioners John Bergman read a brief statement on the observation of the week and gave the dispatchers a certificate of recognition. The commissioners also personally expressed their gratitude to the dispatchers.

"A group of dedicated public safety telecommunicators serve the county of Auglaize," Bergman read.

