Commissioners begin budget review

The county commissioners began budget reviews Tuesday for its county agencies to gauge their monetary needs for 2017.

County Engineer Doug Reinhart discussed constraints of his budget, which are mainly due to fixed sources of income for his department and construction inflation.

For this year’s paving program, the county was able to resurface 15 miles of road, mostly thanks to a $750,000 grant, Reinhart said. However, he estimated the county will only be able to resurface around 6 miles of road since the budget will only allow for around $270,000.

Fairgrounds Manager Fred Piehl presented the commissioners with a wish list of improvements for the Auglaize Fairground. At the top of the list was the replacement of two show barns roofs, which would cost around $35,000, and the paving of part of the Junior Fair Building parking lot, a cost of about $30,000.

County Auditor Janet Schuler requested around $4,000 for a new software system to streamline operations for the auditor’s office. Also requested was $18,000 for a contract work in regard to monitoring and measuring new structures for tax purposes.

