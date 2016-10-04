Coffee shop zoning squeaks by council

Zoning took center stage again at the Wapakoneta City Council meeting, as one zoning change passed by a close voted on its third reading and another request was tabled.

An ordinance re-establishing the zoning classification for property located at 7 N. Water St. failed by one vote to override the zoning commission’s recommendation.

Second Ward Councilman Dan Lee stated his concern was over future use, noting that he would support a variance, which would allow the business to operate.

Third Ward Councilwoman Bonnie Wurst said she was told that food is being sold at the location, which would identify it as a restaurant, which is allowed in a B-2.

According to property owner Rick Kantner, who spoke at a Sept. 19 a public hearing on the issue, the proposed business at 7 N. Water St. would roast and grind coffee beans, primarily for sale to area stores, but also at retail on a limited basis.

The property, and those around it, are zoned residential. The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved the rezoning.

The vote against the rezoning was 5-2. At-Large Councilmen Dan Graf and Randy Fisher voted for it. Six votes against would have been required to overturn the Board of Zoning Appeals’ decision.

