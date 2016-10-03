Clown threat aimed at WHS thwarted

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the Wapakoneta Police Department received a call in reference to an Instagram posting seemingly making a threat toward Wapakoneta High School.

The post had a picture of clowns, as well as a knife and a skull, Police Chief Russ Hunlock said. The post made mention of WHS and this upcoming week.

The police department has started the investigation and at this time has a suspect. The 15-year-old male has been banned from the school until the matter can be looked into further.

