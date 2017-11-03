Clerical error will leave ESC seat open

Auglaize County voters familiar with the Educational Service Center may be confused when they show up at the polls next week.

Three current board members, Holly A. Turner, Matt Dwenger, and Linda Kitzmiller are all listed as candidates for two open spots on the board.

The contest, however, could have been avoided.

A clerical error, made by one of the candidates, led to the current ballot that will end with one seat left vacant.

According to Shawn Brown, the superintendent of the Auglaize County ESC, all three accidentally applied for a new term. One seat was meant for an unexpired term, which would have appeared separately on the ballot, and avoided the issue.

Two candidates declined... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.